Police arrest two internet fraudsters with gun, live cartridges in Delta

Two suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by Eagle-Net Special Squad of the Delta State Police Command at Maryam Babangida Junction in Asaba, the state capital.

The suspects were identified as Daniel Anikpe and Chikeluba James Ani (both 27-year-olds) and one locally-made double-barrel pistol, three live cartridges, one jack knife, two wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, one Samsung Galaxy, one iPhone, two black berets, a driver’s license, one GT bank ATM card, one hand chain and five finger rings were recovered from them.

Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe further revealed that they were arrested during a routine stop-and-search duty by the police who intercepted a black Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. ABH 911 GW with two male occupants.

According to the statement, “After a painstaking search was conducted on the suspects and the vehicle, one locally made double barrel pistol, three live cartridges, one jack knife, two wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, one Samsung Galaxy, one iPhone, two black berets, a driver’s license, one GT bank ATM card, one hand chain and five finger rings were recovered.

“Investigation later revealed that suspects are into internet fraud and one of the Suspects Daniel Anikpe admitted that he got the gun about eight months ago from his friend named Tata (surname unknown) who is currently in Ogwashi-Uku prison for an offence of armed robbery.

“He also stated that he bought the gun at a cost of twenty-five thousand naira (#25,000).

“He said in the course of his cybercrime activities, issues bordering on sharing formula usually emanates with his partners in crime, hence he bought the gun to exert revenge on whoever tries to swindle him of his ill-gotten money.

“Investigation is ongoing.”