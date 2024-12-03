Police arrest suspected gun runner, armed robbers, recover arms in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Police State Police Command has arrested a suspected gun runner, one David Nse Emmanuel, who claimed to be a hunter in Nsit Atai Local Government Local Area of the state.

He was said to be operating a gun-making factory with his father where firearms of various sizes were fabricated and sold to criminals.

Emmanuel however, told journalists that he was a licensed hunter, adding that he was only found in possession of single barrel gun.

“I am a hunter; I have my licence,” he told reporters while being paraded by the police at the headquarters of the police command.

The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, who made this known while recounting the achievements of the command, said: “Based on credible information at the command’s disposal, operatives stormed a gun-making factory where firearms of various makes were fabricated and sold to criminals.

“During the operation, one David Nse Emmanuel ‘m’ was arrested, while his father, Akpan Nse Emmanuel ‘m,’ and his brothers, who jointly run the business, fled.”

According to him, the following items were recovered, seven newly made single-barrel guns, five newly made double-barrel guns and one special steel double-trigger pistol.

Other items recovered included one broken single-barrel gun, one trigger-handle walking stick knife and several cut iron pipes used for constructing gun barrels.

He said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects and trace those who purchased or ordered firearms from them.

Similarly, the police also arrested suspected armed robbers following a distress call by the victims.

“A man (name withheld) reported via a distress call that he was attacked by three armed men wearing black masks while driving his black Toyota Camry car.

“The armed men fired sporadically, dragged him out of the vehicle, and drove off. Operatives of the Command traced the suspects to Aba, Abia State and arrested five individuals.

Those arrested were Clement Ime Okon ‘m,’ Thomas Effiong ‘m’, Joseph Okon Edem, ‘m,’ and Saviour Agbor ‘m’ and Matthew Elijah Stephen ‘m.’

“The stolen car was recovered at a car stand where it was being negotiated for sale. Further investigation led to the recovery of three locally made pistols and charms,” the police Commissioner said.

The leader of the gang however acknowledged the robbery saying he had served the car owner for years without being paid his wages.

He said he got information that the man had sold his property worth N250m and was about to relocate to Abuja.

“I invited my friends for us to confront him. When we got to his house, he was not there, so we had to lay ambush for him until he returned.

“One of my friends came with a gun and as my former boss came out of his car to open the gate to his residence, we pushed him aside and drove the car away,” he said.

The command also arrested a serial car snatcher based on credible information.

“On 25th October, information at the Command’s disposal led to the recovery of a black Toyota Corolla car, registration number ETN 674AA, suspected to have been stolen.

“Acting swiftly, operatives of the Command arrested one Kingsley Ernest Nelson ‘m,’ aged 38 years.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect had been previously charged to court twice and remanded for similar offenses.

“He confessed to starting his car-stealing operations in 2017, collaborating with partners based in Rivers State.

“The following items were recovered, one Toyota Sienna car with registration number DUU 692NZ, One Toyota Rav4 jeep with registration number ETN 676AA (colored white), master keys used to unlock vehicles forcefully and six fake car documents.”

The police commissioner said all the suspects arrested would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

