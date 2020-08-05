Police arrest suspected drug peddlers in FCT, recover exhibits

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday 4th August, arrested four (4) suspects for drug peddling around Kabusa and Gwarinpa axis.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspects arrested were; Ahmad Ibrahim, 23 years old ; Abubakar Sadiq, 18 years old ; Sanni Abdullahi, 24 years old; Abubakar Sadiq, 18 years and Anas Ibrahim, 20 years all male.

“They were arrested by Police Operatives from the Command Anti-Narcotics Unit during a routine raid of black spots in these areas.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one hundred and twenty (120) wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and illicit drugs, such as diazepam tablets, tramadol tabletse.t.c.

“The suspects will be handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement said.