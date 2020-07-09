Police arrest seven for multiple bank robberies in Ekiti, others

Police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad have arrested a 7-man criminal gang that attacked and robbed three comm​ercial banks in the South-West States of Ondo and Ekiti between 2019 and 2020, killing innocent citizens including six (6) policemen and carted away several millions of naira.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba (DCP) investigation revealed that “the dare-devil armed robbers – Tunbosun Ojo ‘m’ 42years, Ismaila Ojo ‘m’ 25years, Victor Oyeyemi ‘m’ 36years, Dele Ariyo ‘m’ 44years, Shola Oladimeji ‘m’ 50years, Olubodun Folayemi ‘m’ 44years and Adeniyi John ‘m’ 42 years – carried out the robbery of a commercial bank in Ile-oluji, Ondo State on 7th February, 2020 where four (4) policemen were killed.”

Mba said further that the arrested robbers were also involved in the robbery of a Microfinance Bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December, 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State where two policemen lost their lives.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations,” the statement said.

In a similar vein, twenty-three (23) other suspects were also arrested by the Police operatives for their involvement in various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching at gun point, amongst other offences.

“The following were recovered from the suspects: One (1) AK49 rifle, One (1) AK47 rifle, two (2) pump action guns, five (5) locally made guns, nineteen (19) locally made short guns, one hundred and twenty-five (125) cartridges, one hundred and forty-five (145) AK47 ammunition, locally fabricated explosives and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. LSR 490 GC. The suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations,” the statement added.