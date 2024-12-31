Police arrest man for shooting friend, uncover weapons

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a 33-year-old man, Obinna Nwigwe, for allegedly shooting his friend, Andrew Philemon, during a heated argument at Najob Guest House in Bwari.

The incident, which occurred on December 26, 2024, has been confirmed by Josephine Adeh, FCT police public relations officer, who described the case as a “troubling example of violent crime.”

According to Adeh, police officers responded promptly to a distress call about gunfire at the guest house.

“Upon arrival, they discovered 29-year-old Philemon critically injured with a gunshot wound. Nwigwe, armed with a pump-action rifle, claimed he shot Philemon in self-defence after their argument escalated.

“Police officers swiftly responded to the distress call and arrested Obinna Nwigwe at the scene. A search of his residence later revealed a shocking cache of weapons,” Adeh said.

The police noted that subsequent search of Nwigwe’s home uncovered a disturbing arsenal, including five Dane guns, an English-made single-barrel gun, an AK-47 magazine loaded with 29 rounds of live ammunition, four live cartridges, 17 spent cartridges, a bow and arrows, knives, a sword-stick, a toy gun, a taser, a bulletproof jacket, and multiple sets of police uniforms and boots.

The police confirmed that Philemon was currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Abuja, while Nwigwe remains in police custody as investigations continue.

“This case highlights the need for vigilance and the dangers of illegal firearm possession. The suspect will face the full weight of the law,” Adeh stated.

Meanwhile, Tunji Disu, the FCT police commissioner, has called on residents to support security efforts by reporting suspicious activities.

“The safety and security of our community rely on the active participation of all citizens. We urge everyone to report any suspicious activities to the police,” Disu said.

