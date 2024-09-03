Police arrest hacker for leaking classified documents

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) has arrested an alleged anonymous hacker linked to a series of crimes including conspiracy, breaches of the Official Secrets Act, and the leakage of classified documents.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday.

The arrest followed a complaint from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) alleging that a restricted document on a sensitive national security issue was leaked and disseminated by an anonymous blogger using X to distribute the materials.

“The breach prompted a covert investigation by NPF-NCCC operatives to trace the source of the leak,” the police said.

Three suspects were identified during the investigation including one Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri.

“The principal suspect, Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri, was apprehended by detectives at a hotel in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 5, 2024,” the police said.

According to the police, Tamunobifiri attempted to resist arrest by locking himself in his hotel room, destroying his phone, and refusing to disclose his phone’s password, claiming he had forgotten it.

“Further investigation revealed that Tamunobifiri allegedly leaked sensitive documents originating from the President’s office to the Secretary of the Government of the Federation,” the police said.

The suspect is also accused of unauthorized access to restricted police data and dissemination of directives from the office of the Inspector-General of Police, which the police believe was aimed at undermining Nigeria’s security infrastructure.

In addition to these allegations, the police said it uncovered evidence suggesting Tamunobifiri engaged in raising funds through anonymous channels to support cyberterrorism and other related crimes. A detailed forensic analysis of the suspect’s cryptocurrency transactions provided the evidence for these claims.

Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police reiterated the force’s commitment to maintaining peace and taking decisive action against individuals or groups who threaten the country’s stability.

He assured the public that the investigation would continue to explore all aspects of the conspiracy and that those involved would face legal consequences.

According to the police, Tamunobifiri, has been charged in court and remanded in prison custody as the investigation continues.