Police arrest 859, recover 27 arms, 115 ammunition in Plateau 

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Plateau State Command says they have made a significant stride in the fight against crimes and criminality for the year 2024 in the State as they apprehended about 859 suspects in connection with different criminal offences.

The Command said that its operational breakthrough saw them rescue 46 kidnapped victims, recorded 794 reported cases, and seized 27 firearms as well as 115 ammunition from the suspects.

Emmanuel Adesina, Plateau State Commissioner of Police, stated this at the Police end of 2024 press briefing held at the weekend at State Command Headquarters in Jos, adding that the Command had charged 415 cases to the Court in the year under review.

Earlier, Adesina paraded 27 suspects in connection to armed robbery, kidnapping attempts, cultism, and child molestation among other crimes across different locations in Plateau State.

He assured that all suspects would be charged in court as soon as the investigations were done. He said “Over time, Police have put in place a series of strategies to prevent crime and ensure the security of all lives and properties within the State, especially during this festive season. One such measure is the intensification of efforts toward ensuring the arrest and prosecution of criminals.

“Before you today, are Twenty-Seven (27) suspects who will be paraded before you for various offences. On 15/12/2024 at about 08:00 am, information at our disposal revealed the activities of a gang of suspected hoodlums in possession of illegal firearms operating at Laplak Village, Pil-Gani District, Langtang North LGA.

“While acting on this information, a team of Policemen led by the DPO Langtang North Division immediately swung into action and arrested Four (4) suspects, namely; one Lohkur Ponfa, Monday Seljum, Nansak Ndam, and Nanbut Napdong, all of Pil-Gani District, Langtang North LGA.

“Upon conducting an on-the-spot search on the suspects, one AK 47 rifle and a magazine loaded with 13 rounds of Live Ammunition was recovered from the suspects. During our interview, the suspects confessed to having carried out a series of Armed Robbery operations including the one of 05/08/2024, where they robbed one Chukwuemeka of opposite COCIN RCC Langtang North. The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of our investigations.”

The Commissioner of Police further said that on 12/12/2024 at about 08:30 pm, while acting upon credible intelligence received from one of our trusted informants, our men from Shendam Division arrested one Samuel Joti, Ponjul Paul, and Timfa Nimmyel all males of Shendam LGA at Lu-Shinkwan Hotel in Shendam.

