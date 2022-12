Police arrest 810 criminal suspects in Nasarawa

Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba, the commissioner of police in Nasarawa State, says the command arrested 810 suspected criminals between January and December.

Mohammed-Baba made the disclosure at a news conference on Friday in Lafia, to present the command’s achievements for 2022.

According to the CP, 136 of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery, 112 for kidnapping, 138 for cultism, 59 for rape and 365 for other sundry offences.

He listed the exhibits recovered from the suspects to include N600, 000 cash, 44 firearms, 704 live ammunition, six motorcycles and five vehicles.

He said that 23 of the suspects were convicted for various offences by the courts with others being prosecuted.

The police commissioner further said that investigations were ongoing in some of the cases and that the suspects would be charged to court when completed.

He attributed the feat achieved by the command to the support from members of the public, traditional rulers, other security agencies and the media.

The police chief praised Abdullahi Sule for consistent logistics support and intervention that assisted the command’s operational activities in fighting crime.

He gave the assurance that the police would sustain its surveillance of churches and recreational centres to ensure hitch-free New Year celebration.