Police arrest 30,313 suspects, recover 1,984 firearms

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it arrested 30,313 suspects for various offences, and recovered 1,984 assorted firearms, and 23,250 rounds of ammunition of different calibres in 2024.

The NPF also said it rescued 1,581 kidnap victims, marking a successful year in its fight against crime.

The statistics were reeled out by Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), during a strategic meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting, which brought together senior police officers, served as a platform to review the Force’s achievements and chart a course for the challenges ahead in 2025.

Addressing the officers, Egbetokun commended their dedication and resilience, which he credited as accomplishments in crime reduction and public safety.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the police and the public in fostering trust and ensuring effective policing.

The IGP revealed plans to prioritise technological innovation and adopt modern operational strategies in 2025. He urged senior officers to embrace progressive tools and practices to enhance the Force’s capacity for crime prevention and investigation.

Meanwhile, the NPF has assured citizens of its commitment to maintaining peace and security amid this festive season.

According to the IGP, strategic measures have been put in place to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all Nigerians.

The IGP also reiterated the Force’s dedication to accountability and public partnership as it continues its mission to safeguard lives and property across the country.

