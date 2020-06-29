Police arrest 10 suspected cultists in FCT

In furtherance with the fight against cultism and other illicit acts, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command acting on intelligence has arrested ten suspected cultists at Angwan Dadi, Nyanya, a suburb of the nation’s capital.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspects, who belong to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity aka Aro Bager, were arrested by Police operatives from Nyanya Division on 26th June, 2020 at about 2330hrs, during the group’s meeting.

“The suspects arrested are: Godwin Samson 21 years, Chisom Anakom ‘25’ years, Jonathan Ibinabo ’21’ years, Oneh Chibueze ‘25’ years, Anyan Christian ‘23’ years, Moses Ogun ‘23’ years, Emmanuel Ugwu ‘18’ years, Monday Bitrus ‘19’ years, Yerima Michael 26 years and Uwana Edet Okpo ’19’ years all male,” the statement said.

The statement noted that two cutlasses, one long hammer, one pinches, and one iron bar were recovered from the suspects as exhibits. It added that they will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

In a similar development, the FCT Police have denied a rumoured party said to have been attended by popular music icon, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo better known as D Banj, in Abuja allegedly in violation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

The police said ” The attention of the Chairman of the FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team and Commissioner of Police of FCT, Bala Ciroma has been drawn to a video in circulation alleged to have been recorded at a party attended by Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D-Banj in Abuja.

“It is pertinent to state that the venue and time the video was recorded has not been verified.”

The police therefore called on members of the public with privileged information to furnish the FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team with details of the said event for proper action.

The Team also warned that it would not tolerate any violation of the Quarantine Act and the Covid-19 guidelines.