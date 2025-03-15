Poland has introduced an overseas internship scheme that will provide a paid internship opportunity from July to November for those interested in the country.

Successful applicants will undertake this three-month internship at selected Polish companies, which may include state-owned enterprises or the Polish branches of international firms.

It is also open to those of Polish descent residing in other countries.

The programme is called “Poland. Business Adventure” and is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH).

The internship is open to individuals aged between 18 and 35 and specifically targets those with a strong affinity for Poland. According to the ministry, it is open to participants residing in the European Union, the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

Hence, foreign nationals from Nigeria residing in these countries but have been struggling for work experience as immigrants now have an opportunity to gain work experience through this scheme.

If the pilot proves successful, the programme is expected to expand to other nations in future iterations.

Internship benefits and opportunities

In addition to gaining professional experience, participants will receive financial and logistical support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The programme represents Poland’s effort to strengthen ties with its diaspora community while also fostering interest in the country among younger generations worldwide.

As it provides this unique opportunity, Poland hopes to create a stronger international connection and showcase the professional possibilities available within its growing economy.

“Thanks to the scheme, recipients will have an opportunity to integrate with the Polish business community, build international connections, and get a better insight into the country of their ancestors,” says the ministry.

“We encourage people who feel the Polish gene….or are interested in Polish culture, to come to Poland – and maybe to stay,” says Andrzej Dycha, the head of PAIH.

Poland continues to emerge as a leading hub in technology

Poland has emerged as a leading hub for research and development, particularly in the IT industry.

Last month, the Polish government secured new partnerships with tech giants Microsoft and Google, both of which already maintain a strong presence in the country.

These collaborations further cement Poland’s reputation as a growing centre for technological innovation.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

