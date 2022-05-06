PMI moves to strengthen skills in construction industry

Project Management Institute (PMI), an association for project professionals, has announced new courses that lead to the award of Construction Professional in Built Environment Projects (CPBEP) certification. The move is to broaden building skills and meet new demands in the industry.

“This is PMI’s first industry-specific solution tailored for construction professionals.

We see improvement in technology adoption, but technology is just an enabler. It is still people and their skills that are critical to improving project performance. Construction is a demanding industry subject to the vagaries of weather, supply chain disruptions, and a host of other often uncontrollable variables. It, therefore, requires a well-versed project manager to bring the work in on time and within budget,” George Asamani, business development lead, Africa, PMI, said.

According to Asamani, PMI created the certification in collaboration with construction industry leaders and consultations with project managers who face the twin challenges of balancing technology and talent. “Both Lean Construction Institute and Construction Industry Institute were integral to developing the certification along with Saudi Aramco, U.S. Department of Energy, DPR Construction and BHP among others”.

According to PMI’s Pulse of the Profession report, the sector’s wasteful expenditure sits at $127 million for every $1 billion spent on projects. This amounts to over $1.6 trillion wasted annually due to capital projects not being delivered on time or within budget.

“But this doesn’t have to be the industry’s future. With more than 50 years in the project management industry, PMI is uniquely positioned to help equip professionals with the skills needed to transform the surging industry through developing these innovative learning methods and practices,” Asamani stated, disclosing that the sector employs seven percent of the world’s working population.

To be eligible for the certification, individuals need three or more years of experience as a project manager, lead or contributor in the construction/built environment. The courses can be taken in any time and present an opportunity for professionals to focus on topics they are most driven to explore. Learners can either complete individual courses and earn specific micro-credentials or complete all courses in preparation for the capstone examination.