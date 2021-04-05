PMI commits to driving success through project management amid COVID-19

Project Management Institute (PMI), a non-profit professional organisation, has stated commitment to delivering success through project management notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent report by PMI from its 2020 Pulse of the Profession data, shows that on average, about 11.4 percent of investment is wasted as a result of poor project performance.

According to the research, many companies lack mature project management as a strategic for driving change and this exposes them to failure.

COVID- 19 has ushered in a new reality that we face; lockdowns, economic loss, working remotely and the uncertainty of when the global pandemic will be over. Even before COVID-19, the workplace was already undergoing rapid, disruptive change; now organisations need to adapt to entirely new ways of working in order to succeed in a post-pandemic world.

Speaking on the new work ecosystem that has emerged, George Asamani, business development lead, Africa, at PMI said; ‘‘The pandemic has is reshaping industries and revealing threats that none of us would have thought possible a year ago.

Individuals and enterprises will need to adapt to a new work ecosystem in order to succeed in a post-pandemic world. They must become ‘gymnastic’ and adopt an agile mindset, proactively shape the future rather than wait for change and refresh skillsets or require new ones in order to complete projects successfully.”

He added that “PMI is helping both enterprises and individuals master the skills and capabilities necessary to operate in this new work ecosystem – and ensure outcomes are achieved, even in the face of daunting challenges.”