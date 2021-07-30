PMB directs enrollment of additional 5m school children into school feeding programme

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to scale up beneficiaries of the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme to five million school children by 2023.

This was in addition to the nine million school children currently benefiting from the programme across the country.

The minister, Sadiya Farouk stated this at a Stakeholders meeting with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State in Government House Lafia.

She said the Federal Government has finalized arrangements to carry out physical enumeration of children benefitting from the National Home – Grown School Feeding Programme across the country.

Farouk, who was represented by the Technical Advisor in the ministry, Abdullahi Usman said the intention of the exercise was to attach names to faces through physical verification with a view to ascertain the number of all the children benefitting from the programme.

The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, at the meeting, commended the federal government for the initiative, saying, the programme had recorded significant success in addressing poverty, malnutrition and economic empowerment.

Governor Abdullahi Sule further stated that the state government would continue to provide the necessary support to ensure more children from the state continue to benefit from the programme.