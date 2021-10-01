Pledging deeper ties, France congratulates Nigeria on 61st anniversary

A letter by Emmanuel Macron, the President of France to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, a copy of which was made available to BusinessDay has congratulated Nigeria on her 61st independence anniversary today, even as it seeks deeper ties between both countries.

“On the occasion of the national day of the federal republic of Nigeria, I am pleased to extend to you, on my behalf and on behalf of the French people, my warmest congratulations, which also go to all Nigerian Citizens,” reads President Macron’s letter. “You know my personal attachment to the relationship between France and Nigeria, the continent’s leading economic and demographic power.”

President Macron expressed belief that it is in the mutual interest of both countries to strengthen relations at all fronts. According to the letter, since the French President’s visit to Nigeria in July 2018, the ties between both countries have continued to strengthen, especially in the economic field.

“The creation of the Franco-African Business council which met last June at the palace of Versailles, will I hope, allow the birth of many more structuring projects between French and Nigerian companies,” said President Macron.

He also noted that the number of Nigerian students present in France has been increasing at a sustained rate over the past three years, and expressed delight that they can contribute to the growth of Nigeria and the development of ties between the two countries.

“Finally, the participation in a few days of young Nigerian artists, entrepreneurs and creators in the New African-France Summit in Montpelier will make it possible to intensify the exchanges between French and Nigerian civil society,” he further wrote in the letter.

For him, more can still be done together, saying France and Nigeria share many common interests, both on regional, security and global issues. “I, therefore, hope that our countries will intensify their exchanges on all these subjects,” he concluded.

It would also be recalled that in May, President Buhari was hosted in Paris when he was in France to participate in the summit on the financing of African economies.