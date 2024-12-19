Playboy model who dated Raheem Sterling died after BBL surgery

A Playboy model who dated Raheem Sterling died days after returning to the UK following a Brazilian butt-lift, an inquest heard.

Tabby Brown, 45, travelled to the Dominican Republic where she had surgery, which also required her to have liposuction in October last year.

An inquest heard she collapsed at the home she shared with her mother in south London within three days of landing when she developed a “fat embolism”, MailOnline reports.

Ms Brown enjoyed a date with Arsenal and Chelsea star Sterling in 2016 and saw ex-Manchester City player Mario Balotelli five years earlier.

The actor and dancer appeared in Cosmopolitan and Elle, as well as on TV reality show The Bachelor and music videos.

Ms Brown’s mother Mahasin discovered her on the floor and not breathing on October 13.

She had two “puncture wounds” in her pelvis, which confirmed she had undergone plastic surgery, the inquest was told.

Oliver Harley, a cosmetic surgeon expert, told the inquest: “Tabby travelled to the Dominican Republic for a Brazilian Butt Lift, this is where fat is harvested from the torso by liposuction and injected into the buttocks to increase their size.

“The BBL is known to cause potential fat embolism and death and Tabby died as a consequence.”

Ms Brown, whose surname is withheld because of her Muslim faith, “felt weak” before falling to the floor unconcious.

Her mother told police she had returned from a two-week trip to South America days earlier.

Recording a narrative verdict, coroner Julian Morris said Ms Brown had “enjoyed a successful career as a model and was well liked professionally and personally”.

He added: “‘The postmortem concluded that Tabby’s cause of death was fat embolism caused by liposuction.

“Fat embolisms are a known and rare complication but can occur with this type of surgery.

“The expert concluded that liposuction caused her death as fat embolisms do not occur naturally.

“She was fit and healthy, visited the Dominican Republic for surgery and on her return became unwell and collapsed, on balance the operative procedure caused her death.”

Ms Brown’s family paid tribute to the model, saying: “Tabby had enjoyed a successful career as a model, having featured in music videos of several well-known British and American artists.

“She had a big laugh, smile and a personality that charmed many and matched her beauty.

“Close family and close friends take solace from the fact that she experienced many years in which she lived out her dreams.

“But we are also saddened by her premature departure, we love and miss Tabby very much and will always keep her memory close to our hearts.”

Brazilian butt-lifts, also known as buttock augmentation procedures, involve injecting fat or filler into the bum to shape it.

But wrongly injecting too deep into the buttock can pump chemicals into the bloodstream and cause deadly clots, infections or sepsis.

Operations can also go wrong if the anaesthetic is botched or people have an allergic reaction.

