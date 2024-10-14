Plateau women miners inspire girls to pursue careers in solid minerals

In a notable initiative aimed at increasing female representation in the solid minerals sector, the Plateau State Chapter of Women in Mining on Monday hosted an engaging event for students from ten secondary schools in the State.

The programme held in Jos, Plateau State Capital, was part of the 2024 Girls for Mining (G4M) initiative and coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child, highlighting the importance of encouraging girls to consider careers in mining.

Mercy Bassi, State Coordinator of Women in Mining, emphasised the significance of the initiative in helping young girls recognise their potentials within the industry.

She expressed concern over the current low levels of female participation in mining, which is rich in opportunities for economic empowerment and wealth creation.

Bassi envisioned a future in which the mining sector is defined by inclusivity rather than gender, stating, “Every girl deserves a chance to dream big.”

Pyemwa Deshi, guest speaker at the occasion, while addressing the students, urged them to prioritise their education and make informed decisions that would positively impact their futures.

She said her message was aimed at inspiring the next generation of female leaders in the mining sector, reinforcing the idea that education is a critical pathway to success.

Ruth Ibitola, the State Mobilisation Officer for Women in Mining, further elaborated on the purpose of the event. With approximately 100 students in attendance, she noted that the programme serves as elevation awareness among girls about their potentials and the need for greater female involvement in an industry that remains predominantly male.

Ibitola remarked, “Mining is not just for men. There is enough wealth in mining for everyone,” reflecting a commitment to challenging stereotypes within the field.”

She added that the Association is also actively engaging with artisanal women miners, educating them on the significance of their work while imparting essential safety knowledge.

The initiative, according to her, aimed at ensuring that women in mining are aware of the health implications of their work and how to manage potentially-harmful minerals, effectively.

Participants like Gloria Musa from COCIN Headquarters Church Secondary School, praised the initiative for empowering them to envision their future careers. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to explore her potentials and consider her options for higher education, highlighting the event’s positive impact on her aspirations.

