Plateau killings: Governor Mutfwang fumes, urges security operators to hunt perpetrators

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has again condemned in strong terms, the renewed deadly attacks that have claimed several lives and property in Kopnanle community in Mangu and Mandar Shar village of Bokkos Local Government Areas of the state.

The attacks which occurred on Friday night, left some members of the affected communities injured. Governor Mutfwang said “the attacks are unfortunate and unacceptable, especially now that the government is diligently working to restore peace and security; and facilitate the return of displaced persons to their homes”.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), Gyang Bere and made available to BusinessDay on Saturday in Jos, the governor warned perpetrators of these dastardly acts to desist forthwith as government is determined to fish them out to face justice.

While appreciating the intervention of Security Agencies in the protection of lives and property in the state, the governor urged them to redouble their efforts in discharging their constitutional responsibility of protecting innocent communities.

He expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved families and the affected communities and prayed for quick healing of those who sustained gunshot injuries.

The Governor called on community stakeholders across the state to activate dispute resolution mechanisms in tackling issues of disagreement and report without delay, early warning signs to Constituted authorities for prompt intervention.

He urged for vigilance and fostering of inter-community relations by residents of the state, particularly now that the rainy season is gearing up to ensure a safer and successful farming period.

BusinessDay earlier reported that at least 10 people have been killed, houses destroyed on Friday night in renewed violence in the villages of Mandung-Mushu and Kopnanle all in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, where clashes between herders and farming communities have erupted for years.