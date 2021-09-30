Plateau kickstarts revenue drive with stakeholders on land-based revenue

The Plateau State Government is embarking on a massive revenue drive to improve the revenue base of the state to enable the government to meet up with its mandate land responsibilities.

This was stated by the Plateau State commissioner of Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati at the Stakeholders engagement held in Jos.

Speaking further, he identified five priority areas namely Enumeration of properties, recertification of titles, standardization of conversion of titles from customary to statutory and massive issuance of demand notice for payment of ground rent.

In a keynote address, Yohana Izam, vice-chancellor of Plateau State University Bokkos who spoke on “Efficient Land Administration and Revenue” charged the Ministry to simplify access to titles as a leeway to improved revenue.

In her remarks, Ifeako Okauru, former chairman of Federal Inland Revenue and Chairman of CPP, urged stakeholders to averse themselves with the Consolidated Revenue Law and to see the payment of taxes, rates and fees as a civic responsibility.

In their various submissions the representatives of Estate Surveyors, Builders, Private school proprietors, NBA, Organised Private Sector, and other stakeholders pledged to support the initiative.

The Secretary of the Government of the state, Danladi Atu, the Chief of Staff, Noel Donjur and Chairman of Plateau State Economic Team, Nde Ezekiel Gomos commended the Ministry for bringing professionals, Technocrats, development partners and clients of the ministry under one roof to brainstorm on the way forward for the growth and development of the state through increased revenue generation.

In his remarks, His Royal Majesty, The LongTehl, Bar Donald Puntehl said the traditional Rulers will continue to play their roles as mediators of customary landowners and government.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Ambrose Allaburah said land-based revenue has been identified as the new black gold of the 21st century, owing to the dwindling income generated from crude oil occasioned by alternative energy sources such as solar and biofuel which is eroding the dependence hitherto placed on crude oil.