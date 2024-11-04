Plateau govt laments infrastructure decay despite Lalong’s N47bn debt

… as Mutfwang moves to expend N130bn on capital expenditure

Caleb Mutfwang-led Administration in Plateau State has lamented the spate of infrastructure decay in the State caused by series of abandoned infrastructural projects, numbering about 42, said to be undertaken by immediate past Administration of Simon Lalong, saying the situation is affecting the State’s standing in contracts enforcement evaluations by both the World Bank and Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Consequently, the State Government is currently retaining experts in the construction industry as part of efforts to correct perceived infrastructural abnormalities in the State as well as ensuring that the N130 billion earmarked for Capital Expenditure in the approved 2024 Budget is judiciously deployed to undertake infrastructural projects.

Speaking at a 5-Day Strategy and Result Delivery Workshop for the Architects, Builders, Engineers, Town Planners, Quantity and Estate Surveyors, among other Construction Professionals held in Jos on Monday, Josephine Piyo, the Deputy Governor, said “the present Administration in the State is faced with challenges of poor and substandard infrastructure, occasioned by poor supervision particularly during the last Administration.

“It is important to note that at the beginning of this administration, there were 42 abandoned infrastructural projects amounting to a debt of approximately N47 billion, significantly affecting the state’s standing in contract enforcement evaluations by both the World Bank and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).”

According to the Deputy Governor, the Plateau State Government prioritises modern, quality and better infrastructures for the citizenry.

She added, “As key stakeholders, you are undoubtedly aware that the approved state budget for 2024 allocated over N130 billion to capital expenditure.

“This investment emphasizes the necessity of strengthening the capabilities of personnel within the relevant MDAs, particularly those involved in procurement and construction practices, to successfully deliver capital projects, maximize their impact, and establish a robust foundation for future developmental initiatives within Plateau State.

“The ongoing challenges regarding infrastructure delivery—evidenced by issues such as scope creep, cost overruns, and inadequate project risk management—have resulted in several failed projects and ensuing governmental losses.”

Similarly, while speaking on the challenges of substandard infrastructure, Menshack Alfa, the Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers, Plateau State Chapter, noted with great concern that unprofessional conducts, untimely survey by Surveyors and inadequate professional Engineers, were among the basic causes of substandard infrastructures in the State.

“In a situation where an Architect is trying to do the job of a structural Engineer, a fault must occur”, Alfa noted.

Alfa, an Engineer, also blamed the State Government for untimely and inadequate financial payment to contractors for constitution works.

