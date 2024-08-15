Plateau government lifts curfew on Jos-Bukuru metropolis

The Plateau State Government has fully lifted the curfew imposed on Jos-Bukuru Metropolis, following the peaceful conduct of residents and an improvement in the security situation.

Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau state had imposed a 24-hour curfew on the area after thorough consultations with security agencies, in response to hoodlums attempting to hijack the nationwide protest in the state.

In a statement by Gyang Bere, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), made available to journalists Thursday in Jos said the decision to lift the curfew was made after a review with security agencies, which allows citizens to resume their economic and lawful activities while maintaining public order.

Read also: #EndBadGovernance: How Mutfwang’s calm approach saved the day in Plateau

“Governor Mutfwang expressed deep gratitude to the people of Plateau State for their steadfast patriotism and cooperation during this challenging period. He assured them of his unwavering commitment to their well-being”; the statement said.

The Governor also commended the security personnel for their dedication and effective enforcement of the curfew.

He called for continued collaboration between residents and security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.