Plateau attack spurs senate to summon security chiefs

In the wake of the Christmas Eve massacre that left over 145 dead in Plateau State, the Senate has summoned the heads of all major security agencies to explain their apparent lapse in preventing the tragedy.

The brutal attacks, carried out by coordinated gangs of bandits across 23 villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas, drew immediate condemnation from lawmakers.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi), who spent three days investigating the incident, revealed that the bandits operated freely because there was no synergy among the security agencies to prevent the attack.

The Senate, during their Saturday plenary demanding accountability and seeking solutions, formally invited the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Director-General of State Security Services, National Security Adviser, Director General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency, and Inspector General of Police to address the chamber. Their explanations and proposed mitigation strategies will be closely scrutinized by lawmakers, who are determined to prevent such senseless bloodshed from becoming the norm in Plateau State.

senator and former governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, that despite all the security formation established in the state to fight insecurity, a massacre still happened.

This tragedy has cast a long shadow over Nigeria’s holiday season, serving as a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges plaguing the nation.