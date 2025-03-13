Gabriel Dewan, the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly and the member representing Pankshin North State Constituency, says the House is seeking Government’s intervention to regulate outrageous house rents in Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

Dewan made the call in a notice of motion during the Assembly’s plenary on Tuesday in Jos.

The speaker urged the State Government to direct its Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to engage the Association of landlords and other related bodies to reduce house rents in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to affordable rates.

The lawmaker, who said shelter is one of the most basic and essential human needs, stated that the prevailing economic situation and the continuous increment of house rents by landlords had brought undue hardship to tenants struggling to make ends meet.

Dewan said the Government should put policies in place that would regulate the rate of house rent charges in Jos and Bukuru metropolis.

“There is a need for the Government to still direct its policies towards ensuring suitable and adequate shelter for its citizens and respect for the dignity of every person.

“The call is in line with provisions of section 16(1)(d), section 17(2)(h) and section 34(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN) as amended.

“This made it clear that government has a responsibility to ensure that citizens have access to adequate shelter and housing as well as respect for the dignity of every person,” he said.

