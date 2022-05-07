PKF Professional Services boss, Tajudeen Akande gets ICAN award

Tajudeen Akande, managing partner/CEO of PKF Professional Services has received the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) 2022 Merit Award in recognition of his excellence and immense contributions to the Accountancy profession in Nigeria.

Akande, who doubles as the president of Ikeja Business Club, is also the immediate past president of Lagos Country Club, as well as a fellow of ICAN, Chartered Taxation Institute of Nigeria (FCTI), and Institute of Directors (F.loD).

He is also an associate of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners (ABR).

Presenting the award to him in Lagos, Comfort Eyitayo, president of the institute, said the award was another feather in the cap of Akande as he was a pillar in the progress made by ICAN.

Akande has a B.Sc in Accounting from the University of Benin, M.Sc Finance from the University of Leicester in the UK. He also attended the Lagos Business School, Nigeria and the Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts.

Akande started his career with Messrs Akintola Williams & Co (now Deloitte) in 1988, and moved to Pannell Kerr Forster (PKF) in December 1993, rising through the ranks to become the managing partner/ CEO for the Nigeria practice. He served as a director on the PKF International Africa Region Board between 2013 and 2021. He is the international liaison partner for PKF International network in Nigeria, and the chairman of PKF West Africa sub-region.

In September 2016, he received the distinguished alumnus award of the Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Benin for his contributions to the Accountancy profession and financial services industry in Nigeria, and was listed on the Faculty Roll of Honour.

In February 2021, Tajudeen received the distinguished alumnus award of the Department of Accounting, University of Benin for contributions to the accountancy profession in Nigeria.