Pilot rescued as bandits shoot down NAF fighter jet in Zamfara

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft crashed on Sunday after an intense gun battle with bandits while returning from an air interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna State.

The force confirmed this in a statement on Monday signed by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, director of public relations and information.

According to the statement, the aircraft came under intense enemy fire which led to its crash in Zamfara at about 12:45 PM but, the pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft.

“Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset.

“Using the cover of darkness and his phone set for navigation, Flight Lieutenant Dairo was able to elude several bandits’ strongholds and maneuvered his way to a Nigerian Army Unit, where he was finally rescued”, the statement said.

The chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has directed that all efforts must be emplaced to rescue the pilot.

The statement disclosed that the NAF Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and helicopter gunships provided close air support to the force Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops who were able to locate the crash site and the pilot’s parachute, while also combing nearby locations for any sign of the pilot.

“It is gladdening to note that while in hiding, Flight Lieutenant Dairo confirmed that the presence of NAF aircraft within the vicinity of the crash site helped in scaring the bandits who were after him, thus enabling him to find refuge and escape to a safe location”, the statement added.

Despite the setback of yesterday’s crash, the NAF says it remains committed to fulfilling President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate as well as other constitutional roles assigned to it.