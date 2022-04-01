Pictures from the Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum (NBAWF) Olawale Amoo Apr 1, 2022 Share Pictures from the Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum (NBAWF) 2nd Annual Conference in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2022 in Lagos Arrival of Anna Ishaku, first lady, Taraba State. Arrival of Noimot Salako-Oyedele, deputy governor, Ogun State Arrival of Oluyemisi Bamgbose, chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum (NBAWF). Arrival of Chinyere Okorocha, vice chairperson, NBAWF. Arrival of Adetola Bucknor-Taiwo, chairman, conference planning committee, the 2nd NBAWF annual conference. Oluyemisi Bamgbose (r), chairperson, NBAWF, welcoming Noimot Salako-Oyedele, deputy governor, Ogun State to the conference. R-L: Zainab Atoba; Chinemenum Amah, and Barbara Abayomi. Oluyemisi Bamgbose (l), chairperson, NBAWF, with Anna Ishaku, first lady, Taraba State. Noimot Salako-Oyedele (l), deputy governor, Ogun State, with Foluke Dada, council member, NBAWF. Cross section of the guest at the conference. L-R: Folashade Alli; Ayo Obe; Dorathy Ufot, and Justice Roli Harriman. L-R: Justina Lewa; Muhammed Adama, and Safiya Balarabe. Pictures by Olawale Amoo Share