Photos: Yemi Osinbajo honours wife Dolapo in touching 35th anniversary message

Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s former Vice President, has marked 35 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Dolapo Osinbajo. Taking to Instagram to share the heartwarming occasion, He penned a tribute filled with gratitude, admiration, and love for his life partner.

In his post, he described Dolapo as the embodiment of true love and unwavering devotion. He praised her for her selflessness and steadfastness, not only in supporting their family but also in her numerous accomplishments over the years.

“Every year of these 35 years you’ve proved that true love is not a myth or a fanciful phrase,” he wrote. “Through your willingness to give up everything for me and our children, through your generosity with your time, skills, and great faith by which you have helped us all navigate our sometimes bewildering journeys.”

Dolapo Osinbajo, known for her impactful work in society, has made her mark as an author, a prayer warrior, and a mentor. Her dedication includes organizing national prayer meetings, running shelters for vulnerable women, empowering thousands of youth through skills training, and even mastering hobbies like crocheting and gardening.

“Through it all, you’ve written several books, run shelters for vulnerable women, trained thousands of young people, crocheted a storm, and developed numerous gardens!” Yemi shared.

Osinbajo ended his tribute with a touching note: “I thank God daily for the gift of you to me. I love you always, Dolly. Happy 35th Anniversary.”

The post was accompanied by elegant photos of the couple, reflecting their journey of love, partnership, and shared values.

