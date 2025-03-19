Chinyere Nwoga, PHCCIMA President and head, organized private sector (OPS) in Rivers State

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Mines, and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), has commended the efforts of ‘Learn to Live Business School’.

Chinyere Nwoga, the president, said their effort needs to be emulated.

This is as the Professional Services and Consultancy Trade Group of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce (PHCCIMA) has been lauded for organizing a programme capable of entrenching value and entrepreneurial knowledge to support the future of business and wealth creation.

Nwoga made this commendation in her welcome speech at the ‘Deep Thinking Conclave Masterclass’ put together by the trade group for PHCCIMA, in collaboration with the ‘Learn To Live Business School’, a PHCCIMA member-institution.

Nwoga harped on the importance of the training programme which is intended to improve our thinking and productivity as members of the private sector.

She called on participants to utilize the opportunity and gain the requisite inspiration and insights the teaching would evoke, lauding the facilitators, particularly the chairman of the Chamber’s Professional Services and Consultancy Trade Group, Emeka Ezekwe, for his exceptional commitment to the success of the programme.

As an introduction to the programme, Ezekwe said the hallmark of the ‘Deep Thinking Conclave Masterclass’ was to entrench capacity for Chamber members and make them develop proactive thinking including planning strategies in their business.

Nelson Kingsley, keynote speaker and Rector of ‘Learn to Live Business School’, in his presentation, noted that the transformative one-day conclave masterclass was solely designed to explore the profound power of deep-thinking in solving complex business and life challenges.

The basic masterclass ‘Deep Thinking’ which attracted huge presence of PHCCIMA members, focused on simplifying complex business and life challenges through the application of invisible thoughts and positive mindsets.

