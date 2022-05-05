PHCCIMA President advocates for non-oil economy

The President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Mike Elechi, has demanded for an urgent shift to non-oil economy.

He made the statement while addressing the monthly members general meeting of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) last week where he said over-dependence on oil has caused a lot of damages to the Nigerian economy and has impoverished it’s citizenry.

The president noted that Agriculture was the corner stone of Nigerian economy before the discovery of oil crude oil in commercial quantity, positing that palm kernel exported from Rivers State (Nigeria) turned around the fortunes of Malaysia. Yet, the drivers of Nigerian economy are yet to wake up from their slumber, positing that the Agriculture and the growth of SMEs are the best way to having a viable economy for the survival the country.

Elechi, an Eze, while encouraging new members during the forum explained that one of the three broad objectives of his administration is to grow and expand the membership strength of the Chamber. “We are welcoming and inducting these quality persons representing various companies of repute from different sectors across the state into our premier and prestigious Chamber as PHCCIMA.

He also stated that “PHCCIMA as the umbrella body of the business community in Rivers State is ensuring implementation of good policies by Rivers State government which are geared towards ease of doing business in the state thereby promoting public and private sector partnership to improve the socio-economic well-being of the people of the state.”