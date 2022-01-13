PFN Lagos Island Province inaugurates first executive members

The Lagos Island Province of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has inaugurated sixteen new executives and PAC members to serve in various capacities in the church to promote the work of the gospel.

“The event is a way the church expands by creating a new province, which is really important to us because it is a new area we are exploring. The nation has to look up to the church for the answers to the many issues we have in the country, In PFN we are sensitising our people to be loyal to the submission to the people in power because God put them there,” Enyinnaya Okwuonu, chairman, PFN, Lagos State, said.

According to him, people in government should reset and put the people first because all is not well with the nation. He posits that the church is going back to build the family unit of the society because “if we get our values right we can get good people in the political space.”

Okwuonu disclosed that the Fellowship usually urges members to pray for Nigeria at the start of a new year. According to him, the Fellowship equally encourages its members, especially the young ones, to get their voters’ cards and participate in politics as a means of getting the right people into office.

“My charge to the newly inaugurated executive is that they should allow God do the work, let the pastor be the pastor and let the church be the church; there is a minimum of requirements of what a pastor should be. A pastor is a representative of God and people respect him. If you fall below that standard, you have failed the people and God. There are certain things people do that they cannot do, they should live a life that is above board, a life that is expected of them,” he said.

Tony Samson, chairman, PFN, Lagos Island Province, said the task of forging unity and fostering fellowship within the Pentecostal body is onerous but very essential for the health and growth of the church of Christ. “Therefore, on this auspicious occasion of the inauguration of PFN Lagos Island Province and its executive officers, I ask for your support and constant prayers.

“We always encourage our members to participate in Nation building through performing their civic duties during the time of election to make sure they vote their conscience; we urge them to play their part. The Church has done more in nation-building than people imagine but they don’t make noise about it,” he said.

Among the pastors inaugurated were Rev. Tony Samsom, Daniel Odejimi, Chinwe Kalu, Chris Ubamadu, Chinyere Egenti, Bankole Olukunle, Uzoh Ekeh, Deborah Rufia, Candy Essien, Emmanuel Godfrey, Tseye Chiazor Lawrence, Francis Okukusile, Adesoji Adejuwon,.Soji Williams and Christopher Okhamera.