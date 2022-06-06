Peterside hosts concert to drive youth political participation

Atedo Peterside, president and founder of Anap Foundation and convener of GoNigeria, has announced the dates for the ‘Youth Votes Count 2.0 Mega Concert,’ with Mr. Macaroni as the guest artiste, to entertain and increase political participation among youths, via his Twitter handle.

The concert, which will take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Largos from Monday, June 6 to Saturday, June 11, is free, but attendees must bring their PVCs or register at the venue.

“Are you prepared, Lagosians?” @mrmacaronii will be performing for free at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) from June 6 to June 11, 2022! Your valid PVC is required for entry; if you do not have one, @inecnigeria will register you on the spot! Please spread the word. “DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY,” said the tweet.

According to YIAGA, one of the concert’s partners, 200 volunteers have been trained in preparation for the big day.

“Our cohort of young volunteers will play critical roles of voter education evangelists, speaking to everyone, especially peers, about the importance of engaging in the electoral process,” according to the platform.

While Peterside encourages youth participation in politics, adults are not excluded. Following the announcement of his decision to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Twitter, he also said that, “It is important for all adults to join a political party of their choice.”