Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Doyin Okupe, the former director general of his campaign and political ally.

In a statement on Friday, Obi described Okupe’s passing as a “profound loss” and urged members of the Obidient Movement and other groups to pray for his soul and support his family.

“With great sadness this morning, I received the shocking news of the death of my dear elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe. On behalf of the family and the Obidient family, I sincerely mourn his passing,” Obi said.

“Dr. Okupe was an active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria. His death is a profound loss – not only to his family and loved ones but to all of us,” he added.

Obi prayed for Okupe’s eternal rest, saying, “May God Almighty, who called him home, grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all of us, the fortitude to bear this sad and irreplaceable loss. May God Almighty bless his family always.”

Okupe, who served as a senior special assistant on public affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, died at the age of 71 in the early hours of Friday after battling prostate cancer. He had been critically ill for weeks before undergoing surgery in an undisclosed hospital.

In the buildup to the 2023 general elections, Okupe initially declared his presidential ambition but later stepped down to support Obi, serving as the director-general of his campaign. However, he resigned from the campaign in December 2022 after being convicted of money laundering.

Following the election, Okupe distanced himself from Obi and the Labour Party, becoming a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

