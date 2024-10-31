Peter Obi condemns call for new VP jet, urges focus on Nigeria’s economic woes

Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate has criticised recent calls to purchase a new jet for Nigeria’s Vice President—Kashim Shettima.

According to a statement revealed via his official X account, Obi shared his thoughts, describing the suggestion as “insensitive” and “unconcerned” with the economic hardships affecting Nigerians.

Obi’s remarks came in response to a public statement by a political leader who cited safety concerns with the Vice President’s current official aircraft and urged the Federal Government to procure a new one. According to Obi, however, the focus on a luxury purchase in times of economic distress reveals a disconnect from the reality most Nigerians face.

“Nigerians are facing untold hardship at this moment,” Obi stated, emphasizing that poverty, hunger, and worsening economic conditions should be top priorities for government leaders. He pointed out that Nigeria remains the “poverty capital of the world,” with a per capita income that has plummeted from $1,700 in 2023 to just $1,109 this year. He mentioned that the plight of millions struggling to afford basic needs should drive national priorities, not additional comforts for political elites.

“Are these not the issues that should be prioritized by committed leaders?” Obi asked, underscoring Nigeria’s broader struggles, including significant infrastructure failings. He pointed to the national electricity grid, which has collapsed eight times this year alone—105 times in the past decade—leaving businesses in jeopardy and millions of households in the dark.

Highlighting global comparisons, Obi referenced Indonesia, a country that only acquired a presidential jet in 2014, despite its consistent 6% economic growth and expanding GDP. He questioned the value of continuous presidential and vice-presidential travels for Nigeria’s current situation, asking, “What does Nigeria’s Vice President need a new jet for, and what value are all Presidential and Vice Presidential trips adding to our present situation?”

Calling for self-restraint among public office holders, Obi appealed for a shift in focus to domestic issues. He urged the President, Vice President, and other leaders to prioritize “minimal and highly contributory inevitable travels” and to dedicate themselves to resolving Nigeria’s “litany of challenges.”

Concluding his statement, Obi expressed hope for a turnaround in Nigeria’s fortunes if leaders could commit to selfless governance: “Nigeria will rise again if the leadership can commit to selfless service.”

Obi’s comments have sparked conversations about government priorities amid rising public frustration, with many Nigerians watching to see if political leaders will shift attention to issues impacting everyday lives.

