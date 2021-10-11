Peter Obi blames FG for insecurity in Anambra

Peter Obi, a former vice-presidential candidate, has condemned any move to impose a state of emergency in Anambra State.

Obi stressed that such a decision would be counterproductive, adding that if such a decision is to be taken it should affect the whole country.

The PDP chieftain stated this in an interview on Arise TV on Monday, noting that the federal government should rather take the blame for the spate of insecurity in Anambra State because they are in charge of security in the country.

According to him, “The federal government should not talk about a state of emergency. Failure of security in Anambra State is their failure because they are in charge of security. Unless they are saying, they’re going to declare a state of emergency in the country”.

“People in government, when they make statements, should always, first of all, evaluate and think about the implications of their statement to the overall wellbeing of the country,” the former governor of Anambra said.

Speaking further, “People don’t know that the greatest contributors to GDP growth are intangible assets, which is security, law and order, and even the behaviour and statement of the leaders.

“The statement of leaders can actually hurt the place. So leaders must always ensure that their words have always gone through scrutiny.

“That statement from the attorney general shouldn’t be. More so, he’s the attorney general of the federation, not of the federal government or APC”.

Recall that on October 6, Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, had said the declaration of a state of emergency cannot be ruled out in Anambra to ensure that the November 6 gubernatorial election in the state takes place.

However, Malami’s comment had attracted condemnation among Nigerians and political leaders; some had wondered why the federal government had refused to declare a state of emergency in several states in Northern Nigeria where insecurity is at its peak.

Some days after Governor of Anambra State, Willy Obiano met with President Muhmamadu Buhari in which they discussed the security situation in the state.

After the meeting, Obiano told journalists that the president told him that he was against any state of emergency in the South-Eastern state.

“I just finished meeting with the president and I mentioned it and the president didn’t suggest that.

“The president is firm; he wants a peaceful election in Anambra State. He wants a free and fair election in Anambra State, that’s the president for you”, Obiano said.