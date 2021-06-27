Peter Chiori receives Emerging Business Leader Award

The MD/CEO of Ocean Glory Commodities Limited, Peter Cole-Chiori, has been crowned winner of the Emerging Business Leader Award for 2021 from the Nigerian National Legacy Prize for his contribution in the maritime industry.

This award is coming three years after he won the Entrepreneur of the Year (Transport & Logistics) courtesy of the African Leadership Magazine at the 2018 edition of the African Summit Awards, London.

Reacting to the award, Cole-Chiori, who is also a factor in the popular entertainment outfit, Achievas Entertainment, disclosed that winning the laurel further displays that the Ocean Glory brand is positioning itself in positive light towards immense contribution in the transport and logistic sector.

“This is not just a win for me alone but the entire team whose hands have always been on deck towards yielding outstanding results at all time,” he said.

Cole-Chiori is a renowned entrepreneur cum philanthropist whose passion for the maritime and agriculture sectors has earned him respect among his friends in the business. His contributions in these sectors continue to earn him global awards.