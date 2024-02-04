Pepework launches Freelancers’ Marketplace to address unemployment challenges

Pepework has launched ‘the Freelancers’ Marketplace’ initiative, an innovative platform designed to alleviate the challenges posed by unemployment by providing a strategic avenue for freelancers to connect with opportunities.

With a focus on empowering individuals and fostering economic resilience, Pepework’s initiative marks a promising step toward creating meaningful and accessible employment opportunities in the face of today’s pressing job market challenges.

“The platform’s role as a virtual meeting point connecting users with skilled freelancers across various professional fields. I am confident that this platform would generate millions of remote job opportunities,” said Daniel Akinyemi, founder Pepework International Nigeria Limited while addressing the press at the launch event held in Lagos.

According to Akinyemi, the organisation has been working as a blockchain developer to empower people through our product offerings.

“The Freelancers’ Marketplace is a significant component of our vision, allowing professional service providers to join our platform for free. Users worldwide can then hire and compensate them for their services,” Akinyemi said.

Highlighting the security measures and flexible payment options implemented on the platform, Akinyemi explained the process: “Freelancers can showcase their skills, issue invoices, and receive payments securely within our ecosystem. Payments are approved only upon satisfactory completion of the job.”

While acknowledging existing platforms like Upwork, Akinyemi underscored Pepework’s distinctive feature of facilitating transactions with cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin.

“Our platform allows users and freelancers to send and receive money with crypto, and we charge less. Additionally, we offer a five percent cash-back reward for transactions over $2000,” he added.

Attendee Oladeji Ape commended the initiative, foreseeing benefits not only for investors in blockchain but also as a means to create self-employment opportunities for millions of Nigerians. “The founder of this platform is a visionary. He is building a blockchain and a community on a decentralised system—an innovation that I am in love with,” Ape said.

Registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Pepework International Nigeria Limited focuses on Blockchain Development, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Network Marketing and Sales Systems. The company has developed digital assets on the Ethereum blockchain, serving as rewards and governance within its ecosystem.