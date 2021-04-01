People with disabilities demand inclusion as APC amends constitution

People Living with Disabilities (PWD) who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for the amendment of 20 sections of the party’s Constitution to include and integrate the group in the party.

Their demand is contained in a position paper presented by James Lalu, representative of Special People in the APC Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to the party’s Constitution Review Committee.

Lalu said the position of the group was an outcome of a two-day strategy workshop by its leaders across the country to examine the participation of persons with disabilities in the party organs and electoral processes.

He said: “The workshop with participants including the former APC National Disabled leader, Misbahu Lawan Didi, senior special Disability Matters, Samuel Ankeli, zonal persons with disabilities leaders and other stakeholders discussed barriers to the inclusion and integration of persons with disabilities in the party and developed twenty recommendations for amendment in the party constitution to improve the effective participation of persons with disabilities in the party”.

While commending PWDs for their commitment to the development and growth of APC since its inception, the chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Tahir Mamman said his Committee will look into the concerns raised.

Mamman noted that the present APC administration led by President Muhamadu Buhari has been so much concerned about the welfare of the people with disabilities, hence the establishment of the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities.