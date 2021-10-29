Pencom extends deadline for 2021 MDAs retirees verification, enrolment exercise

The National Pension Commission has announced a new deadline for the 2021 online verification exercise for retirees and prospective retirees of federal government treasury-funded ministries, departments, and agencies.

The commission in a statement on Friday noted the extension from 29th October 2021 to 31st December 2021.

Recall, the online enrolment application commenced on 1st September 2021 with retirees and prospective retirees given a deadline of 29th October 2021 to conclude the enrolment process.

It stated, “This is to inform all Retirees and prospective Retirees that the Commission has extended the timeline for the online enrolment exercise from 29th October 2021 to 31st December 2021 in order to ensure that all eligible persons complete the enrolment process.

Employees eligible to enrol under the program, according to the commission includes; Employees who retired from January to October 2021; Employees who are due to retire from November to December 2021; and Retirees that missed the previous enrolment exercises from 2007 to 2019.

It also advised retirees/prospective retirees that are facing challenges of self-registration are required to visit PenCom’s website www.pencom.gov.ng to initiate the online enrolment process by registering and capturing their employment details as well as uploading scanned copies of the required documents before proceeding to their respective Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) for the physical verification and enrolment.

“Retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration could approach the PDOs of their respective MDAs or visit their PFAs for assistance,” it added.