PDP’s guber candidate, Ahiwe, greets Abia women on International Women’s Day

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okey Ahiwe, has saluted Abia women for their resourcefulness and resilience on International Women’s Day on 8 March.

In his message to the women, Ahiwe said: “Our women are the bedrock of our society. As our mothers, wives, and relations, I acknowledge the sacrifices you have made for us.

“We are nothing without you. From birth through life, you are there for us.

“Abia women, with their resourcefulness and resilience, have sustained our society.

“I praise you on the occasion of International Women’s Day. We promise you a new Abia that will enthrone the importance of women in our policies, programmes, projects and politics.”

Ahiwe asked the women to turn out en masse on Saturday to vote for PDP candidates. He asked them to be peaceful as they vote for the candidate recognising women’s importance.