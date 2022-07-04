PDP tackles Sanwo-Olu over increase in BRT fare

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has slammed Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State over his recent increase in the transportation fares charged by the operators of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme on different routes in the metropolis.

The PDP said the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led government did not show compassion to the citizens, considering the present economic situation in the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu last week increased the fares of BRT buses plying Ikorodu, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), and other routes.

According to the state government, from July 13 a trip from Ikorodu to TBS will cost N600 instead of N500; Berger to Ajah will increase to N700 from N600.

The state government cited the hike in the pump price of diesel and the unavailability of spare parts for the increase.

The Lagos PDP in a statement issued at the weekend by its state publicity secretary, Hakeem Amode, noted that the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has abdicated its responsibility to the people and turned a blind eye to their predicaments.

“With the crippling economic situation brought about by this same government’s ineptitude, being experienced by Lagosians on a daily basis, the Lagos State government has shown lack of compassion and total disregard for the plight of the citizens of the state”.

“The few benefits that the people enjoy from the state are being taken away; now is not the time for any form of increment. The people of the state have suffered enough under this unsympathetic government.

“The proposed increase should be shelved so as not to worsen the citizens’ situation in the face of dilapidated infrastructure, insecurity, hunger, rise in crime among others being experienced by the people of the state”.