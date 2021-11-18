PDP Reps ask US Secretary of State to address killings during visit to Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives said it welcomes the visit of the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Bliken, to Nigeria.

Blinken who is currently in Kenya on a visit will from there becoming to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital where he will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and discuss furthering cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and economic growth, and revitalising democracy.

PDP lawmakers said the visit, coming ahead of the 2023 general elections, is timely; and called on the US Secretary of State to use his visit to address the growing human rights abuses, increasing threats to democracy, insecurity, and corruption in Nigeria.

They urged Bliken to hold the Nigerian Government to account for the wanton assaults on rights, abuse of state power, systematic use of state violence to suppress peaceful protesters, particularly activists of the #EndSARS Movement and campaigners for self-determination, extra-judicial killings, intimidation of the judiciary; and declare to this government that abuses of human rights have consequences.

The Caucus in a statement signed by its leader Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers), acknowledged that the United States is a strategic partner to Nigeria and expressed hope that Bliken will engage the government’s failure to address the increasing terrorist attacks in Nigeria.

It said: “Just this week a Brigadier General was killed by ISWAP and this is in addition to the countless numbers of soldiers who have been killed or grievously injured with the weightless and worthless remark of getting to the root of the matter.

“Our country cannot afford the luxury of losing military officers to terrorists when it can seek strategic military and counter-insurgency assistance from the United States that has for many years built strategic and sustained military and intelligence frameworks for fighting terrorism.

“We note that the insistence of the Government of United States that all strategic military, anti-terrorism and counter-insurgency engagements must be in accord with the Leahy laws.”

The Caucus further urged the Government of United States, through Bliken to impress on the Nigerian Government as an act of principle to stay within the realm of prohibition by not deploying received military assistance against citizens who embark on legitimate and constitutional agitations, including agitations for self-determination and secession, which are legitimate aspirations under the laws and treaties entered into by Nigeria.

“Beyond all of this, and as strategic partners, with shared vision and future for peace, we are convinced that the shared vision and future are impossible without the United States showing more than a passing and curious interest on respect for human rights.

“The nexus between human rights and peace is beyond contest. Sustainable development is only possible when human rights become the cornerstone of governance. Under this government, human rights abuses have become the spur of violent conflicts, halting economic progress, growth, and development”, the Caucus added.