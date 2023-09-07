PDP rejects Presidential Election Petition Court Judgment

The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) has rejected the Judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) reaffirming the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The party, in a statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, said it was carrying out a comprehensive review of the judicial pronouncements to determine the next course of action.

The Party and its Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had filed the case against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu over the declaration of the APC and Tinubu as Winner of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election by INEC.

The party said it had an initial review of the Judgment as delivered by the PEPC, adding that ” we unequivocally reject the said Judgment in its entirety.”

The party said the “Judgement is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court; against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Indeed, the Judgment is generous in technicalities and short in delivering substantial justice.

” The PDP, as a law-abiding political Party, will, with our lawyers, have a comprehensive review of the Judgment and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law.”

The party, therefore, called on Nigerians to remain alert, calm and united, adding that it ” will continue to lead the charge to defend Democracy and ensure that the Will of the people as expressed in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election is respected and restored.”