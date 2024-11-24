PDP governors call for unity, economic reform, electoral, justice

…as party postpones national convention

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has called for greater unity within the party’s ranks, urgent economic reforms, and a reform of the electoral system.

The PDP governors made the call in a communique read by Bala Mohammed, Bauchi state governor and chairman PDP Governors’ Forum at the end of its 7th meeting held on Saturday in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

The meeting, which was attended by influential leaders within the PDP including the National Working Committee (NWC), the Board of Trustees (BOT), and other major party figures, addressed various issues affecting the party and the nation.

The forum expressed its commitment to addressing divisions within the party, emphasizing the importance of unity ahead of the next general elections.

“The Forum notes the concerns of Nigerians, PDP founding fathers, elders and members of our great Party of seeming divisions within the ranks and files. The Forum wishes to state categorically that it remains resolute in its determination to ensure unity and cohesion of this great Party that Nigerians have come to trust as the best platform for democratic governance”.

A major development from the meeting was the acceptance of the postponement of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which was originally set for next week Thursday. The delay was made out of respect for the loss of the wife of Governor Eno Bassey of Akwa Ibom State. The party expressed its condolences, urging prayers for the governor and his family.

The forum also urged the NWC to schedule the rescheduled NEC meeting by the first week of February 2025.

“The Forum is constrained to accept the latest postponement of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Party in empathy with our colleague, H.E. Governor Eno Bassey, whose late dear wife will be buried on the same day earlier scheduled for NEC. Once again, the Forum wishes to commiserate with our colleague and pray that God will grant him and the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“The Forum is strongly advising the NWC to call NEC by the first week of February 2025 to allow for elaborate consultations with critical stakeholders of the Party. The period between November and February is to address the existential problems confronting the Party, with a deliberate timeline of activities within the period under review to address issues of leadership and litigations confronting the Party”.

In response to the severe economic challenges facing Nigeria, the PDP governors called on the President to urgently review the country’s economic policies.

They condemned the ongoing hardships inflicted on Nigerians under the policies of the APC-led federal government, with the PDP Governors’ Forum pledging continued efforts to alleviate these issues at the state level.

They also aimed recent electoral irregularities, specifically in Edo and Ondo States, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating results to favour the ruling APC. The PDP called for a thorough examination of these electoral malpractices and urged the judiciary and National Assembly to intervene to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process.

“The Forum empathizes with Nigerians who are groaning under the oppressive economic hardship foisted on the nation by the policies and decisions of the APC-led Federal Government. The Forum calls on the President to urgently review both macroeconomic and fiscal policies that will address the welfare and well-being of Nigerians. The Forum wishes to pledge that all PDP Governors will continue to aggressively pursue policies and programs that will reduce the hardship and ensure progress and development.

“The Forum notes with concern the rape of democracy in Edo Governorship elections. It is clear to everyone with a conscience that INEC manipulated results in favour of the APC candidate when in fact majority of lawful votes were won by the PDP candidate, Mr Asue Ighodalo. Meanwhile, we are still examining the documents in Ondo Elections where the APC manipulated results after openly buying votes. The Forum calls on the judiciary to save Nigerian democracy and the National Assembly to look into our electoral laws to make it difficult for institutional sabotage of the will of the people”; the communique reads in part.

In addition, the forum expressed condolences over the recent disasters in Plateau and Jigawa States, including the devastating fire at Katako Market in Jos and the tragic tanker explosion in Jigawa. They pledged their support for the affected communities, while also acknowledging the progress made in Plateau State under its current government.

The governors thanked the lateau State government for hosting the event and showcasing the state’s progress, particularly in areas such as social services, tourism, and transportation.

Looking ahead, the PDP affirmed its commitment to reclaiming political power in Nigeria, with the party’s leaders expressing optimism about regaining their rightful place in the country’s political landscape by 2027.

