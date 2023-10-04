PDP denies celebrating Atiku’s efforts in exposing Tinubu’s fake certificate

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has denied reports that it has celebrated the efforts of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in exposing the alleged fake certificate of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku got a court order in US for Chicago State University to release the academic record of President Tinubu which has been a subject of discussion in many quarters.

Borono Bassey, the party’s spokesman, said in a statement made to the media described such reports as fake news, adding that since the matter was still in court, neither the governor, Umo Eno nor the party was competent to comment on it.

According to him, Umo Eno is a law abiding citizen who believes in the supremacy of the law, has tremendous respect for both President Tinubu and PDP on whose platform the governor was elected as well as Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Read also: Tribunal’s verdict vindicated us, says Nasarawa PDP Chair

The statement added that since the governor was not party on record in the suit, he could only await the judgement of the court, and urged Nigerians to ignore the attempt to drag the governor and the state chapter of the PDP into a matter that is still before the court of law.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Akwa Ibom State was drawn earlier today, to an obviously fake news item being circulated on social media alleging that our Party and His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umo Eno was secretly celebrating Atiku Abubakar’s efforts in exposing President Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate.

“We hereby state as follows, that the matter which is the subject of the fake news is in court and therefore Subjudice.

“By that very fact, neither the Governor nor the People’s Democratic Party at the state level is competent to comment on it.

“The Governor, Umo Eno as a law abiding citizen, who believes in the supremacy of the law, has tremendous respect for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, the PDP whose platform Pastor Umo Eno was elected as Governor, and the Presidential candidate of the Party, Atiku Abubakar.

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State is not a party on record in the suit referred to in this risible rumour and therefore can only await the judgement of the court, and he will join in the usual respectful and deferential chorus of ‘As the court pleases!!’

“We urge well meaning Nigerians to ignore the ill-intentioned attempt to drag the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the State Chapter of our great Party, the PDP into a matter that is undergoing the processes of law.”