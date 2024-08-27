PCN moves against quackery, seals 405 medicine shops in Cross River

…arrests five medicine dealers

As part of measures aimed at tackling quackery and working against unwholesome pharmacy practices in the State, the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed up 405 medicine shops in Cross River State, arresting five illegal medicine dealers.

Speaking in Calabar, the State Capital on Friday, Stephen Esumobi, State Director of Enforcement, said the Cross River Chapter of Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) was able to fish out quack drug dealers and closed down 405 medicine shops during a rigorous but thorough enforcement exercise held against the quackery and unwholesome pharmacy practices in the State.

While addressing Journalists at the Conference Room of the Federal Secretariat, Esumobi noted that at the end of the enforcement exercise a total of 500 premises were visited, this is made up of 84 pharmacies, 216 patent medicine shops and 200 illegal medicine premises.

Esumobi, noted that a total of 405 premises were sealed up by the Enforcement team and five quack pharmacists were arrested following the compliance directives earlier issued before the enforcement.

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) however said that it was strengthening its States’ and Zonal offices to properly position them to effectively carry out its regulatory mandate to ensure that Nigerians access medicines that are safe, effective and good quality at all times.

He stated that the quality of medicines in our pharmaceutical distribution chain would continue to attract the interest of both regulatory agencies like the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria and the general public.