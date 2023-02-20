PCC to monitor 2023 elections for transparency, accountability

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) says it has received a nod from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to observe and monitor the election in every polling booth, collation centre and at every venue where election is carried out all over the country.

Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf, the chief commissioner of PCC, made this known at a media briefing in Abuja, stressing that the commission, as the nation’s ombudsman statutorily vested with the mandate of promoting good governance and curb maladministration, would collaborate with INEC to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

He said the participation of the commission is in furtherance of its mandate of entrenching accountability and transparency in the conduct of government business which election is part of it.

Ayo-Yusuf said the commission would deploy its workforce in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, including the 774 local governments of the country.

“The commission being at the vanguard in the fight against administrative injustices shall therefore be observing, monitoring and intervening, especially in the areas where administrative injustice could be perpetuated,” he said.

The chief commissioner, therefore, urged Nigerians to cooperate with all stakeholders for smooth, free and credible elections.