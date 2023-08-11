Pat Utomi recounts battle with cancer, says many men “over 60” are affected

Pat Utomi, Political economy professor has been outspoken about his battle with cancer.

Utomi revealed in a string of tweets on Friday that a biopsy in 2022 led to his cancer diagnosis.

A biopsy is a technique that involves taking a sample of cells or tissue from the body to be tested, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Cancer is been detected with the method.

The specific type of cancer the professor is dealing with was not mentioned.

Speaking about his hardships, Utomi revealed that during the campaigning for the elections in 2023, he periodically visited a cancer hospital in Ikeja following rallies.

He continued by saying that everytime he discussed his battles with cancer, he realised that many individuals in his age group are also dealing with the same illness.

“Did not see why it was taboo to say you were in a battle with Cancer. The more I talked about it the more I found many of my age in similar circumstances,” he wrote on X.

“It almost seems like an epidemic for Nigerian men over 60. Not talking makes them lose the benefit of early detection.

“Once elections were over, my young nephews and cousins, Doctors in Europe and the US joined forces with the Lakeshore people and decided they wanted me in their direct care.

“That’s how it seemed. I went quiet cause they controlled my phones to reduce stress.”