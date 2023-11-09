Passengers stranded as protesting unions picket Abuja airport

Several passengers have missed their flights and are currently stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, following a protest organised by labour unions on Thursday morning.

The protesters, who blocked the entrance of the airport, are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

Passengers who managed to get into the terminal late had discovered they had missed their flights and were asking that refunds be made.

Many vehicles transporting air travellers to the airport were trapped outside the airport with passengers left stranded.

BusinessDay reported on Wednesday that there are expected flight delays and cancellations at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, following the decision by aviation unions to withdraw all services from the airport as a result of the ongoing issue between workers and Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State Governor.

In a joint statement by the aviation unions, they stated that “Following the escalation of the imbroglio created by the mayhem unleashed on workers by the Imo State Government of Hope Uzodimma and continued insensitivity of the Government over the matter, and in compliance with the directive of the joint NEC session of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the unions, being affiliates of NLC and TUC, hereby direct all aviation workers (both public and private) to withdraw all services to all Owerri flights (inwards and outwards) from any airport in Nigeria with effect from midnight on November 8, 2023.”