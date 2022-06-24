Passage of Local Government Autonomy Bill, a triumph, says Idris Abdul

Idris Miliki Abdul, executive director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), has said that the passage of the Local Government Autonomy Bill into law by the Kogi State House of Assembly is a triumph for grassroots development.

The Kogi State House of Assembly on June 22, 2022, passed into law the Local Government Autonomy Bill, sent to it by the National Assembly as part of the ongoing efforts to amend the 1999 Constitution.

It is the prerogative of the legislators to amend the law as dictated to by the relevant constitutional provisions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Since 1999, efforts have been made by the National Assembly to give local governments autonomy and freedom from the notorious and fraudulent joint accounts monopolised across the country by the state government and governors without exceptions, therefore hindering the much desired development at the grassroots. It has also been proven that the level of insecurity in the country has been responsible for the underdevelopment at the grassroots level.

This was contained in a press statement signed and issued by Miliki Abdul, saying “All the efforts by the National Assembly to give Local Government Autonomy have not been successful due to the fact that two-third of the State Houses of Assembly need to pass it into Law. As the current Kogi State House of Assembly, have taken the lead by passing this-all important Bill, which is commendable and we commend them for this great and historic achievement.

“We call on the other States House of Assembly across the country to emulate the Kogi State example and free the Local Government from under-development by also passing the Bill within the shortest time, as we cannot afford to waste more time. We also commend and congratulate the National Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE) on this historic development.”