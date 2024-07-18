Participants in FG’s apprenticeship scheme drops 160% in two years

…experts blame insufficient awareness

The number of participants in the National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (NOAS) dropped by 160 percent in two years, BusinessDay analysis of the latest social statistics report shows.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report shows that the number fell for the second straight year to 23,220 in 2022 from 60,201 in 2020.

Experts attributed the decline to insufficient public awareness, tedious requirement processes, and unavailability of proper mobilisation of participants.

The reduction in the number of participants may be caused by low investment in the technical training to suit the participants, said David Okechukwu, director of the Institute of Industrial Technology.

“Most vocational schools are often used for profit but later close down when they can’t get enough. Another reason is that some companies have their training academy but the bad economy has affected them all so people prefer to just stay on their own,” he said.

Olamide, a human development expert, said the formality of getting into the apprenticeship scheme may cause a barrier in the recruitment of members if it requires a lot of processes.

“In the apprenticeship scheme, the goal of a lot of apprentices is to get into the informal space and considering the micro economy of the country, if the informal space becomes attractive, there won’t be any hindrances in getting into the scheme,” he added.

The NOAS is an initiative under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to succeed in reducing unemployment in Nigeria.

It was established in 2001 to empower youths with relevant practical skills to be self-employed. This is achieved by attaching them as apprentices to professional craftsmen and women.

Omowale Ogunrinde, founder of FSD VTE Academy, said the reduction problems in several participants in the scheme are multifaceted.

She questioned the public awareness, promotion of its success stories, and the overall effectiveness of the program stating that the program seems to lack advocacy, leaving many people unaware of its existence and potential benefits.

“Are the apprenticeship schemes well-funded? Do the apprenticeship schemes deliver a qualitative program? Are the programs training and equipping young persons to meet industry needs or are industry leaders still recruiting from across the shores of Nigeria or having to train their interns without government support? How many training institutions are well equipped to train young people to participate and fit into great jobs in society?” she said.

She added that a successful program requires a multi-pronged approach. However, the government’s current allocation of manpower, policies, and infrastructure falls short of what’s needed.

“With the growing number of social media users worldwide, there’s no doubt social media marketing has become one of the key growth strategies for businesses. Nigeria ranks in the top five countries in the world, with the highest number of social media users — The best way to reach young people is therefore online, radio, and TV,” she said.

A 2021 survey by the NBS and World Bank highlighted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the labour market.

“When asked what their dream job is, the most commonly reported was trader or businessperson (22 percent). It is the most common even among the different subgroups of youth, such as by sex or consumption quintile,” it said.

Nigeria and other countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region have the highest rates of self-employment and unpaid family employment in the world, according to the World Bank.

Muda Yusuf, chief executive officer of CPPE said this scheme requires sufficient awareness, mobilisation, and sensitisation from the institution driving it.

“If mobilisation is not effective, the awareness will not be there and participation will be very low. The scheme is good but the institution may be having funding challenges and if it’s not properly funded, it will be very difficult to tackle unemployment in Nigeria,” he added.

He said apprenticeship is one of the best ways to increase employment and it’s important that we understand how well-resourced NOAS is.

“A lot of informal apprenticeships are happening but formalising them under this initiative and incentivising employers would bring a lot more value,” he added.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the global unemployment rate for 2024 stood at 4.9 percent, a decrease from 5.0 in 2023, down from an earlier projection of 5.2 percent. However, if the reduction of participants in the National Open Apprenticeship Scheme persists, it can have a great impact on the unemployment rate of youths in Nigeria.

Speaking on private sector apprenticeship, store owners at different locations in Lagos highlighted the major drive for improved apprenticeship programs in Nigeria.

Odusanya Elizabeth, a Lagos-based hairstylist, highlighted that one of the major drives of recruiting apprentices is being at a strategic geographical location.

“I have been a hairstylist for 3 years in this specific Lagos market and I have trained over 100 youths to become better hairstylists. I get so many apprentices because I always advertise the vacancies at the bus stop and I also get referrals from those who patronised me. I currently have 4 apprentices who are learning and earning as a salesperson while most of them have graduated to open their own shops,” she said.

She added that the process of becoming an apprentice at her store only requires little payment and equipment to start, stating that the apprentices can learn for as long as 3 to 6 months before they get certified from the training and then start earning from it.

Ikechukwu Johnson, an Ogun-based provision store owner said most apprentices at his store are either hired as salespersons or are family-related workers.

“As a wholesale provision store owner in a big Lagos market, I currently have 3 apprentices who work and earn from me as a salesperson while the remaining 3 are my siblings. They get hired for two years or more and later end up opening their stores,” he said.

He added that most of the apprentices were hired based on his relationship with people and when he reaches out to them, he gets the right apprentices for the job.

Sarah Olaleye, another Lagos-based fashion designer noted that she often utilises her social media platforms to advertise her brand and apprenticeship recruitment processes.

“I have been a fashion designer for 2 years and I currently have 5 apprentices in which most of them have graduated to open their own stores.

Most times, I display my work on my WhatsApp status and Instagram to create more awareness of my brand. When I needed apprentices, I made a broadcast on my social media platforms and I got more than the numbers I was expecting,” she said.

She added that social media is a great tool to leverage skills and practical training for youths in this digital age. It makes it easier and faster for them to get necessary information.